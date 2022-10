In the current episode of Anupamaa, Toshu tries everything to be with his wife Kinjal, daughter Pari and his family. On the other hand, Samar refuses to get married after seeing Toshu's behaviour towards Kinjal. Meanwhile, Kinjal prepares herself for divorce and Anupamaa supports her. On the other hand, Shah and Kapadia families gear up for celebrating Navami. Anupamaa and Anuj organise Kanya puja and feed all girls. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj slaps Toshu as he plans to snatch Choti Anu from Anupama; netizens call him 'best father'

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will not allow Toshu to be part of her family. The family members will also be seen supporting her decision. During garba night, ladies are seen taunting Kinjal. Baa gets annoyed seeing Anuj and Anupamaa arrive as chief guests. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Anu sends Paritosh to rehabilitation centre; latter's negative role surprises fans [View Reactions]

Baa will also be honored during garba night and Anu will pay respect to her. Baa will get irritated seeing Anu's higher status than her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu REACTS to getting trolled for cheating his on-screen wife; says 'Audiences have full right to...'

On the another hand, everyone will be seen enjoying garba. Baa will get suspicious seeing Pakhi happy. She will tell Vanraj to keep an eye on Pakhi and Adhik. Anu and Anuj spend time together. Toshu will be planning to kidnap his daughter Pari. He will keep a note in the cradle and take Pari away from everyone. Anupamaa will get shocked to see an empty cradle.