In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets injured as a glass door walls on him. Anupamaa gets shocked seeing Anuj's injuries. Anupamaa gets terrified seeing Anuj's head bleeding. She starts crying seeing his health. Anupamaa applies medicine on Anuj's wounds. Pakhi and Adik's love story creates a storm in the Shah family. Vanraj gets strict with Pakhi and does not allow her to meet Adik. She still manages to meet him outside college and leaves Vanraj upset. Vanraj plans to send Pakhi out of the city, to keep her away from Adik. Anupama and Kavya oppose Vanraj's decision. Anuj gets to know that Barkha and his brother plan to take away their property.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa will ask Anuj to not tress. Anuj gets a call from the orphanage and he gets to know that they can adopt Anu. He informs Anupamaa about the same and the two celebrate. Sara gets to know that Adik wants to marry Pakhi for Anu's property. Sara rushes to inform Anupamaa about the same. Barkha stops Sara from informing Anu. Sara still manages to inform Anupamaa and Anuj about Adik's truth.

On the other hand, Anupamaa reaches the office and gets shocked to know about the scams happening in accounts department. Anu gets to know about the scam and reprimands Adik.