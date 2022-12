In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu juggles between Kapadias and Shah families. She is unable to focus on her husband Anuj and daughter Choti. Vanraj, Kavya, and Kinjal go out for work and Toshu tells Anu to take care of . Anu takes Baa, Bapuji and Toshu to Kapadia house. She misses Choti Anu's dance performance as she takes care of crying Pari. Anuj loses his calm as Anu is unable to focus on her daughter and tells her to take responsibility. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Choti Anu starts hating her mother; Anuj turns worse than Vanraj

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu stays home to cook food for everyone. She decides to leave for Choti's annual function when Pari's health deteriorates. Baa taunts Anu and asks her what is more important to her. Anu starts handling her and gets late.

Watch Anupamaa promo video -

Anu reaches Choti's school, but the competition ends. Anu requests everyone as she wants to dance with her daughter, but no one agrees to her. Choti tells Anu to not get upset and Anuj angrily leaves with his daughter. Anupamaa's ignorance towards Choti will create differences between mother and daughter. Anuj also gets upset with Anu's antics and turns worse than Vanraj. Anuj lashes out at Anupamaa for taking Choti's love for granted. Choti feels unwanted seeing Anu with the Shah family and calls Anu an irresponsible mother. What will happen next?