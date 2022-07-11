In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupamaa's happiness will soon get ruined. Barkha and who come from America to grab Anuj's property are trying their best to dissolve their position in their lives. Brakha wants Anuj's property at any cost and creates an evil plan for the same. Pakhi on the other hand falls in love with Adik, who has trapped her for Anu's property. Anuj gets to know about Barkha's plan and rushes to inform Anu. He tells Anu to not give the property to anyone. Anu gets worried seeing Anuj's changed behaviour. He tells her to promise him that she will take care of his business. Suddenly, a glass door falls on Anuj. He will suffer minor injuries and Anu gets worried for him. Meanwhile, Vanraj catches Pakhi and Adik red-handed. He loses his calm at his daughter and drags her home. Also Read - Anupamaa’s Anu, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai and more – Which is the strongest female lead on TV? Vote now

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj will stop Pakhi from coming. While Anupama and Kavya will make fun of Vanraj. Baa will be seen supporting her son. He will then decide to send Pakhi away from Adik. Anu gets angry at Vanraj's decision. Also Read - Inside pictures of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's luxurious house is a perfect mix of classy, chic and modern – [View Pics]

On the other hand, Barkha will attack Anupama as soon as Anuj leaves. She will not let Anu stay in peace and create havoc in her life. Meanwhile, Anu will panic and call Vanraj for help. Seeing Anuj's terrible condition, Anu will pray for his health. What will happen next? Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Anupama's Anuj gets into a massive accident; will Anu lose him forever?