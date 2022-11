In the current episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi gets kicked out of the Kapadia house. Even Vanraj does not allow Pakhi to stay in the Shah house. Pakhi gets irritated with Anupamaa's behavior and curses her. She plans to take revenge on her for taking away her happiness from her. Pakhi gets angry with middle-class Adhik and regrets her decision of marrying him. She is unable to adjust in life and plans to elope. Pakhi decides to settle with an old man and live a luxurious life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod: TV actresses who are bold, beautiful and highly educated

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu decide to spend quality time with their daughter Choti Anu. Anu wants to stay away from all the arguments and fights. Anuj decides to drop Choti Anu for the camp. As he drives, a jeep comes in front of him. Anuj and Anupamaa gets scared. Anu was already getting several hints to not travel. Anuj and Anupamaa meet with a deadly accident. Anu lies unconsciously and gets attacked by a stranger who wants to rob them. Anuj is unable to save Anu as he is injured. Anuj suffers a brain injury and will be rushed to the hospital. Will Anuj be able to survive the deadly attack? Also Read - Top TV News Weekly Recap: Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot get into nasty physical brawl; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt reveals being bullied and more

Watch Anupamaa promo here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama (@anupama__stan_)

Here's how MaAn fans reacted -

Anuj needs to start wearing helmet jitni baar uske sir pe lagi hai Helmet is the best protection. ??

Jokes apart.

Makers MaAn ko atleast ek din ke liye khush rehne do.

Overall a good EP, MaAn & CA seperation short one does seem to be on card

#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — MaAn (@MaAn37773430) November 19, 2022

#Anupamaa fd A HELMET FOR ANUJ trend kare kya ??? Weekend hai ..so ritual hai fd dirty hone ki ...kyoun na hum ye trend kar ke apne anuj ke liye kuch bhala kare..?? — priyadarshini sushreesangita (@PSushreesangita) November 19, 2022

Sach mein....Anuj needs to wear helmeg permanently....specially when he is travelling...even when he is driving a car...bt helmet is a must.#Anupamaa https://t.co/824xvEzJTK — Ruchi (@ruchi0305) November 19, 2022

?????????? Anu.. konu h ye kab kuy yr Meri anu ke pichhe pad gye h sab pakka Pakhi ho gi ??????????#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly @TheRupali @ketswalawalkar pic.twitter.com/z01lsTqjum — Rachna Kanaujiya (@RachnaKanaujiy2) November 19, 2022

Omgeeeeee ????????

mere Anuj ko Sir pr hi itni jor se maar dia

Abhi abhi toh theak hua hai, itni badi surgery hui thi n fir maar dia...kya chahte hai makers? Bechare ko kaise bhi krke maarte hi rehte h. Koi iski kundli kisi acche pandit ko dikhao n hawan karao#Anupamaa — Ruchi (@ruchi0305) November 19, 2022

