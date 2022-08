In the currebnt episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi crosses her limit and insults Anupamaa. Vanraj blames Anupamaa for Pakhi's insulting behavior. This will lead to a massive fight between Vanraj and Anuj. In all chaos, Anupamaa will be disrespected by her loved ones. Pakhi tells Anupamaa that she is upset as she is dauhter of Anupamaa. Also Read - From Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat to Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Gia Manek: TV stars who got FIRED from top shows

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will be shocked to see his wife Anupamaa getting insulted. He will make Vanraj and Paritosh count the favors he had done to the Shah family. Anupamaa will be upset seeing Anuj's anger and will ask him to keep calm. He decided to not allow Anupamaa to enter the Shah house. Anupamaa will apologize to everyone on Pakhi's behalf.

Watch the promo -

Pregnant Kinjal will also be upset seeing Anuj and Vanraj's fight. Kinjal tells Anupama that if her presence at their house is creating a rift between the two, she will not come. On the other hand, Babuji comes to know that Anupama will not step into Shah House and gets emotional. While on the other side Anuj will fall sick and go into coming after suffering a serious health issue. Anupamaa and Choti Anu will be left alone without Anuj's support. Anupamaa promises to make Anuj fit. Anupama breaks down after Anuj suffers from paralysis. Vanraj will take advance of the situation and will re-enter Anupama's life. On the other hand, Barkha and will torture Anupama. What will happen next?