In the current episode of Anupamaa, Baa, Anu and others get shocked seeing Pakhi and Adhik together in the room. Anu loses her calm at Pakhi after knowing her actions and also scolds her. Baa starts screaming and her health gets worsens. Pakhi gets angry at her family and screams at them. She gives a lecture to Anupamaa about being an adult and says that she can hang out with whomsoever she likes.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa does not hold herself back and lectures Pakhi for being shameless. She accuses of staying in a room with a man. Pakhi gives knowledge of love to Anupamaa. Pakhi and Adhik hold each other's hands and say that they love one another a lot. Pakhi leaves everyone shocked as she says that she wants to get married to Adhik. Anu's daughter Pakhi gives an ultimatum to her family and says that she will marry Adhik at any cost.

On the other hand, Baa tries to tell Vanraj about Pakhi's misdeeds. But, Vanraj does not pick up her call. Kavya tries to explain to Baa that she should not spoil her health. Anupama, Kavya, and reach the SHah house along with Baa and Pakhi. Vanraj gets stunned to see Pakhi with other ladies. Baa tells Vanraj about Pakhi's misdeeds. Leela will not be able to handle Pakhi's truth and she will lose her calm. She will start crying her heart out and call Pakhi a prostitute for staying with a stranger in the same room. The Shah family tries to calm down Baa. Pakhi is not ashamed of her cats and keeps defending her move. What will happen next? Will Baa and Anupamaa be able to forgive Pakhi?