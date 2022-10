In the current episode fo Anupamaa, Adhik and Pakhi get spotted in a hotel room. Baa, Anupamaa, Vanraj, and others get shocked seeing them together. Baa's health deteriorates and she is unable to believe what happened. Kavya informs Pakhi's misdeeds to Vanraj and he gets heartbroken. Baa starts taunting Pakhi about her behavior and Vanraj takes a huge step for his daughter.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj will ban Pakhi from leaving the house. He will lock her in the room and will not allow her to meet Adhik. Pakhi gets furious and reveals that she will marry Adhik. She plans to elope from the house. On the other hand, Barkha and will decide to send Adhik to the US. Barkha will plan to expose Adhik's real face in front of Anupamaa and Anuj. She reveals that he planned to snatch Pakhi to grab the property. Adhik will convince Anuj that he loves Pakhi.

On the other hand, Anupamaa will continue to start her studies and will join the college. She will try to strike a perfect balance between her study and her family responsibilities. Anupamaa will complete her studies with Anuj's help and the two will get a chance to romance his wife. What will happen next?