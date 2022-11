In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj throws Pakhi out of the house after she gets married to Adhik against her family's wishes. He is not ready to forgive Pakhi, despite her pleads him continuously. Anupamaa decides to accept Pakhi and Adhik.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj does not agree with anyone and says that Pakhi did what she wanted to and now he will do as he wishes. Anuj advises Anupamaa to adopt Pakhi and Vanraj tells him to become the father of his kids. Bapuji folds his hands in front of Anuj and tells him to take Pakhi's responsibility.

Anuj and Anupamaa take Pakhi and Adhik to the Kapadia mansion. Anu reaches her in-laws' house and Anuj says that now he will take responsibility of Pakhi.

The marriage of Pakhi and Adhik creates chaos in the Shah family. Barkha loses her temper seeing Pakhi and Adhik married. She throws Pakhi's things out of the house. Barkha is not ready to accept Pakhi and Adhik's wedding as she feels that the two have no match. She yells at them and also reminds Adhik that he was no one and she gave him status. Barkha reminded him of all the sacrifices she did for him. Adhik soon reminds his mistake and feels his decision to marrying Pakhi was a mistake. Pakhi gets shocked listening to Adhik and cries her heart out. What will happen next?