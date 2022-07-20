In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama beam with happiness post-Choti Anu's arrival at their house. Choti Anu's entry creates a storm in Shah's house. Kavya supports Anu and Anuj's decision of adopting Choti Anu and gets happy for them. Kavya wants Vanraj to adopt a child as she wants to become a mother. But, Vanraj refuses to agree with her. The makers of Anupamaa are leaving no stones unturned in making their show number one. They keep adding high voltage drama in their upcoming episodes and leave fans excited for the drama. Also Read - Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and other TV stars who faced hate due to their onscreen characters [View Pics]

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Barkha and question Anuj about the business. Barkha tells Anuj to share project details with her. She tells Anuj that Ankush used to handle business in America. Anuj questions her return asking why did they come back to India when everything was working fine in America? Barkha and Ankush get shocked listening to Anuj's question.

On the other hand, Anu and Anu try their level best to get Choti Anu's admission to Pakhis's school. Pakhi sees them together and gets angry at Anupamaa. She gets to know that her mother wants Choti Anu to get admission to her school. Pakhi lashes out at Anupamaa and questions her about what she wants in her life - her younger daughter's school admission or her elder daughter's college? Vanraj supports Pakhi. Anuj and Anu try to convince Pakhi, but she does not listen to them.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa takes Choti Anu to the market. Choti Anu runs in front of the bike and Anu runs behind her. On the other hand, Kinjal waits for Anuoamaa at her home for sonography. Anupamaa does not reach on time due to Choti Anu. Vanraj taunts Anupamaa in front of Bapuji and tells him that his daughter has forgotten the responsibility of mother-in-law after she becomes a mother. What will happen next?