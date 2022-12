In the current episode of Anupamaa, The makers of the show are gearing up for many interesting twists and turns that will leave audiences shocked. The show will witness the high-voltage drama. Vanraj and Kavya decide to visit Delhi for job interviews, while Kinjal also has to travel to Mumbai for a presentation. Baa, Baapuji, Samar and Toshu have to take care of Pari. Anu decides to get Baa, Baapuji, Samar and Toshu to the Kapadia house and help them with their responsibilities. Anupamaa juggles between Shah family and Kapadias. Anuj loses his calm when Shah family comes to stay at his house. Anu is unable to dedicate her time for Choti Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Anuj asks Anu to set her priorities straight; Shah family to stay with Kapadias and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Hasmukh sees Anuj at the Shah house and asks him to talk to him. Anuj tells him that Anu is getting pressured by both families - Shah and Kapadia. He even says that Anu is failing to handle the responsbility of Choti Anu because of the Shah family. He asks him not to misunderstand him. At Choti Anu's school's annual function, Anu does not reach on time. Leela overhears Anuj and Hasmukh's conversation and loses her calm. Leela packs her bag in anger and says that Anuj does not like them.

Anuj will turn worse than Vanraj after Anu fails to take responsibility for Choti Anu. Anu decides to take care of over Anu's dance performance and decides to stay back for her. Paritosh asks Anupamaa to take care of his daughter Pari. Anuj stops Anu from leaving and asks Paritosh to look after Pari. He says that Pari is his daughter and he should look after her. Leela gets irritated.

Anupamaa gets later to reach Choti Anu's school. On the other hand, Leela and Barkha get into an arguement and Anu tries to calm them down. Choti Anu will soon start disliking her mother Anupamaa as she feels unwanted for her when it comes to the Shah family.