In the current episode of Anupamaa, the makers are trying their level best to amp up their content and keep audiences glued to their show. The episodes of Anupamaa will witness high voltage drama in the coming days. In the previous episode, Anupamaa gets to know about her son Toshu's extramarital affair amidst the naming rituals. She takes Toshu into the room and talks to him about the same. She asks him about the strange girl he is going after. Toshu starts stammering on listening to Anupamaa's questions. He tells Anupamaa that there is a girl in his life, but he does not love her. Toshu even said that there is no emotional relationship between him and the girl. Toshu says that he is doing a timepass with her. Anupamaa loses her temper on Toshu and screams her lungs out. Toshu tells Anupamaa that the way Rakhi is not talking about the matter, even she should not talk about it. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER: 5 MAJOR twists in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show that will leave MaAn fans shocked

On the other hand, Anupamaa starts crying after hearing Toshu's words and feels disgusted with hum. She says that she is ashamed to hear Toshu's thoughts and did not imagine that he would ever do this to his wife. She even accuses Toshu of abusing her mother and says that he has become abusive towards her also. Toshu does not care about what Anupamaa tells him and says that he is a man and he has his own needs. He even promises to not leave Kinjal for that girl. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Vanraj to save Anuj-Anupamaa from Barkha's evil plan; makers whitewashing his character again?

Meanwhile, Anupamaa asks him if Kinjal would do the same thing to him what would he have done. Toshu says that he would have either killed Kinjal or himself. Anupamaa comes out of the room and Rakhi tells her to hide things from Kinjal. Anupamaa refuses to do so. Rakhi says that she cannot let Anupamaa ruin her daughter Kinjal's life. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 5 SHOCKING twists: Anuj declares Anu as owner of Kapadia business; Vanraj exposes Barkha and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal will get to know the truth about her husband Toshu. She will not be able to tolerate the news of his extra-marital affair and will try to commit suicide. On the other hand, Anupamaa will call the cops and will hand over Toshu to them. What will happen next?