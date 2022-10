In the current episode of Anupamaa, Toshu kidnaps his daughter and escapes. Anupamaa gets shocked to see the empty cradle wherein she finds a note. Anupamaa finally finds Toshu with Pari. He is not ready to let go of Pari and continues to run away. On the other hand, Vanraj and Samar help Anupamaa save Pari. Kavya informs the Shah family that Pari and Toshu have been found. Vanraj comes home and Anu makes Toshu apologize to Kinjal. Kinjal decided to call the police on Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER: 5 MAJOR twists in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show that will leave MaAn fans shocked

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Toshu regrets his mistake of kidnapping Pari. He apologizes profusely in front of Kinjal and begs his family for a second chance. Toshu falls on Anupamaa's leg and seeks forgiveness. He tells Kavya to slap him and also makes Baa slap him. The entire Shah family is shocked to see Toshu's behaviour. Anu gets ashamed of her son Toshu and does not like looking at her face. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Vanraj to save Anuj-Anupamaa from Barkha's evil plan; makers whitewashing his character again?

Vanraj gets angry with Toshu and feels disgusted with him. Toshu threatens Kinjal that he will give up his life if she does not give him another chance. Kinjal's heart melts and she decides to reconsider her divorce decision. Meanwhile, Pakhi and Adik go into the hotel and book a room. The two get caught red handed by Anupamaa. Anu gets heartbroken seeing Pakhi in a room with Adik. Pakhi tells Anupamaa that she can take her own decision. Baa taunts Anupamaa about her daughter Pakhi. What will happen next? Will Anupamaa and Kinjal forgive Toshu? Also Read - Anupamaa Top 5 SHOCKING twists: Anuj declares Anu as owner of Kapadia business; Vanraj exposes Barkha and more