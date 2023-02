In the current episode of Anupamaa, Samar, and Dimple arrange a game night for their family. Anupamaa decides to stay back after Shah's family members forced her to. On the other hand, Anuj, Maya, and Choti Anu go for a picnic. Anuj does not allow Anupamaa to come with them and tells them to be with Toshu who is not well. Anupamaa gets shattered as Maya goes with Anuj and her daughter. At the picnic, everyone thinks Maya is Mrs. Kapadia, but Anuj reprimands them by saying that she is only Choti's biological mother. Also Read - Top TV News Weekly Recap: Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta to team up for Mere Apne, Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale sets TRP records, Mohsin Khan in Anupamaa and more

On the other hand, Kavya loses her calm at Vanraj after he ruins her career. She tells him to not touch her as she feels it strange. She even tells him that she feels nothing for him now and wants to part ways. Leela overhears their conversation. Later, Kavya tells Baa that she is unlucky to have her as her mother-in-law and the latter loses her calm.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Maya kisses Anuj and gets a surprise response from him. He pushes her away and leaves her shocked. Anuj's goodness makes his fans praise him. MaAn fans are quite proud of Anuj's gesture towards Maya. One user wrote, 'It’s impossible for anyone not to fall for this man. His hands didn’t slip even for a microsecond. He knws his boundaries, bt coz he’s not VS, he didn’t trash Maya or push her away violently. It’s his goodness/gentleness that sets him apart from the rest #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia', anohter user said, 'Kisi aurat ke saath kisi admi ko aise pesh aane ka koi haq nahi hai. In a society where men r ready to use n abuse women, Anuj stands up for what is right. #AnujKapadia loves #Anupamaa bt this dsn’t mean he’s going to disrespect Maya. This is the reason why Anu is so proud of him'.