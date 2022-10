In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj loses his calm after knowing about Pakhi's misdeeds. He locks her in the room and does not allow her to go to college. On the other hand, Baa taunts Pakhi. Meanwhile, Barkha exposes the real face of Adhik in front of Anuj. She says that he wanted to snatch their property and got close to Pakhi. While Adhik says that he loves Pakhi and wants to marry her. Anuj loses his calm at Adhik.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa will try to make Vanraj understand and tells him that she will speak to Pakhi. Vanraj blames himself and says that he could not become a good father. He gets emotional while talking to Anupamaa. Kavya takes up the responsibilities of the Shah family. Anuj will reach the Shah house to confirm Pakhi and Adhik's wedding. Vanraj will refuse to get the two married and says that apart from him no one can decide about his daughter's future. Vanraj and Anuj will get into a fight.

Watch Anupamaa promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sudhashu pandey (@vanraj_sudhanshupandey)

On the other hand, Bapuji's first wife with his kids will enter the Shah house. Their entry will leave Baa, Vanraj and others shocked. Vanraj will get to know that he has siblings. However, Anupamaa gets back to college to complete her studies. While Anuj who had a night stand with a girl got her pregnant. Anuj's illegitimate son will enter his life. Anuj will be unaware of the same. What will happen next?