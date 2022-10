In the current episode of Anupamaa, Barkha, Baa, Kavya, Baa and other ladies catch Pakhi and Adhik red-handed in a hotel room. They get her to the Shah house and Baa tells Vanraj about her daughter's misdeeds. But, instead of accepting her mistake, Pakhi tries to prove herself right. She tells Anupamaa that she is an adult and can do what she wishes. Anu tries to convince her daughter that the age she is in is not right for love and that she needs to focus on her career. Pakhi is not ready to understand and asks Adhik to get married. Baa starts taunting Pakhi and reprimands her. Baa's health deteriorates and the family members get shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj gets marriage proposal for Pakhi, becomes Vanraj's best buddy; upcoming twists will leave you stumped

Watch Anupamaa promo video -

Barkha loses her calm on Adhik and says that she will not support him in Pakhi's matter. She exposes him in front of and Anuj as she tells them that both Pakhi and Adhik were in the same hotel room. Anuj gets angry after hearing this. He calls Anupamaa and supports her.

On the other hand, Baa gains consciousness and tells Vanraj that Pakhi has destroyed them. Vanraj gets heartbroken after knowing about Pakhi and Adhik's relationship.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Baa and Vanraj will lock Pakhi in the room and she will not be able to meet Adhik. Pakhi gets mad at her family and decides to elope with Adhik. She will once again bluff her father and her family. Pakhi will decide to leave the house at night and marry Adhik. What will happen next? Will Vanraj be able to stop Pakhi's marriage with Adhik?