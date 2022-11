In the current episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi gets tired and is unable to live a middle class life. Anupamaa kicks out Pakhi out fron the Kapadia house. Even Vanraj refuses to take home Pakhi and says that she has to accept her mistake. Adhik tries his level best to convince Pakhi, but his efforts go in vain. Anupamaa also throws Barkha and out of the Kapadia house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin catches up with Anupamaa TRP ratings, Rahul Vaidya on Shraddha murder case, Bigg Boss 16 drama and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi gets angry as she falls in love with Adhik and starts throwing tantrums. Adhik reminds her that she is neither Kapadia nor Shah now as she is Mehta. Pakhi decides to dump Adhik and decides to settle down with an old man for lavish life. On the other hand, Adhik wins Anupamaa and Anuj's hearts with his good deeds. Anupamaa believes that Pakhi changes and accepts good being with him. Pakhi gets to know about Anupamaa's trip and gets furious.

Meanwhile, Vanraj starts thinking about his daughter Pakhi and tries to call her. He gets worried and feels that Anupamaa was harsh on Pakhi. On the other hand, Pakhi is not ready to learn from her mistake and plans to seek revenge from Anupamaa. What will happen next?