In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj promise to fight against evil, while the entire family goes against them. Anu encourages Dimple and motivates her to fight against wrong. Anu is busy around Dimpy who is identifying her molesters. Dimpy beats the goons in jail and showcases her strength as a woman. Within no time, the goons will get anticipatory bail and will walk freely out of the jail. On the other hand, Anupamaa and Dimpy are roaming around on the road without any security as they think that the goons are inside the jail. Anuj will come to know that the goons have been released and will rush to save Anupamaa and Dimpy.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi is crossing all the lines and is trying to make Adhik's life difficult. She is unable to adjust and tries her level best to live the same old luxurious life. Pakhi is not able to live life on a budget and will soon make plans to enter the Kapadia house. She will fake her pregnancy drama and will try to enter the house. The entire Shah family will beam with joy and will come to support her. Pakhi's cheap stuff will get a luxurious life for herself. Anupamaa and Vanraj will be beaming with joy after Pakhi announces the good news.

Meanwhile, Pakhi and Baa will stop Anupamaa and Dimpy from entering the house. Anu gets frustrated with Pakhi's behavior and leaves with Dimpy. On the other hand, the molesters will be trying to threaten the Kapadia family and warn them to not support Dimpy. The molesters will see Choti Anu playing outside the house and will smile seeing her. Dimpy gets scared as she does not want Anupamaa and her family to get in trouble. What will happen next?