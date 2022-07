Actor Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar in the popular show Anupamaa was removed after he signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on the rival channel. The makers of the show terminated Paras's contract and this piece of news left fans shocked. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj tries to convince Pakhi by getting her home. But, she does not listen to him. On the other hand, Anuj expresses his displeasure about Barkha and Adi. He warns her to not do anything with Pakhi again. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat breaks silence on being ousted; Gashmeer Mahajani confirms doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rakhi Dave shifts to Shah's house due to her daughter Kinjal's pregnancy. She decides to make all the arrangements for her daughter's delivery. Her entry into the Shah house leads to an argument between her and Vanraj. Kinjal gets upset seeing them fighting. She tells Rakhi that she wants to deliver at her in-laws' house. Rakhi plans to stay at Shah's house and announces that she will shift soon.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa and Choti Anu reach the Shah house to meet Kinjal. Pakhi gets angry seeing them together. She tells them to leave. Vanraj scolds Pakhi and Kavya supports him. But Kinjal does not listen to anyone. Pakhi calls Kavya 'sautan' and tells Anupamaa that she is a 'kalank'.

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamaa (@anupamaastarplsoffical)

Pakhi lashes out at Anupamaa and accuses her of being a good mother, daughter, and daughter-in-law till the time she had nothing. She says that after Anupamaa became Kapadia, she changed. Anupamaa also loses her calm over Pakhi and responds to her. Anuj worries about his wife Anu and plans to get her out of all the troubles.