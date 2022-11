In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa throws out Pakhi put from the house after she orders 60 lakh rupees of jewelry for herself. Anuj gets shell-shocked and tells Pakhi that he only tolerated her because of Anu. Anupamaa makes everyone understand that Adhik is a nice guy and they should worry about their son-in-law rather than a daughter because she has started fighting with him. Anupamaa asks Pakhi to leave the house and Vanraj also refuses to allow Pakhi to enter the Shah house. Vanraj insists to Anupamaa that she should throw Pakhi out of the house and the latter suggests to him why don’t take her home back.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi will then have a tough time staying with Adhik in a small rented house and she will not be able to adjust. This new situation will be a whole challenge for Pakhi and Adhik. Adhik loves Pakhi and he will try his level best to make her comfortable. Things will surely not go smoothly for Adhik and Pakhi.

On the other hand, Pakhi gets married to Adhik thinking that she will get to stay in the Kapadia house. Pakhi later regrets her decision of marrying Adhik and she is not ready to stay with the limited resources. Adhik also gets fed up of Pakhi and her daily dose of drama. Pakhi gets annoyed as she had to leave all the luxury of the house and struggle with Adhik. Barkha instigated Pakhi to become a rebel. Post throwing Pakhi out of the house, Anupamaa will kick Barkha and Ankush out of the Kapadia house. Anupamaa who goes out on a trip with Anuj gets bad intuitions again and again. What will happen next?