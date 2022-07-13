In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu gets to know that some scam is going on in the office accounts. She gets shocked to know that her family is the one behind the scam. On the other hand, Anuj gets injured in Anu's academy, after a glass door falls on his head. Anu gets scared seeing his injuries and blood. Anu starts panicking and calls Vanraj for help. Meanwhile, Vanraj will express anger over Pakhi after knowing that she secretly meets Adik. He decides to send her out of the city. Anupamaa and Kavya do not support Vanraj's decision. Anuj gets to know that he and Anupamaa can now adopt Anu. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and more – Reel and Real-life TV jodis who ruled the first half of 2022

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets excited and wants to inform Anupamaa about the same. Anuj decides to not reveal the good news to Anupamaa but wants to surprise her. He and Anupamaa talks abotu Anu. Anuj will ask Anupama to hide this from the family.

Anuj secretly goes to Mumbai to get Anu home. Anupamaa will get shocked to see Anu and will prepare a grand welcome. She will shower all her love on Anu. Soon, Vanraj and Barkha will get to know that Anuj and Anupama have adopted a daughter. The two will get shocked and prepare an evil plan. Barkha gets to know that she will not be able to grab Anuj and Anupama's property. Vanraj gets upset thinking about going to come to Anuj and Anupama's house and informs Kavya about the same.

Watch the promo -

What will happen next? Will Barkha and Vanraj create a storm in Anu's life?