In the current episode of Anupamaa, Barkha reveals Adhik's true intentions of making Pakhi fall in love with him. Vanraj, Baa and Kavya get shocked to know the truth. Vanraj locks Pakhi in the room and calls Anupamaa. He tells her to meet him, but she refuses to do so as she has to focus on her studies.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu gets upset as Vanraj calls her continuously and she angrily tells him to not call her as she is busy studying. Vanraj refers to her children. Anupamaa shuts Vanraj.

Watch Anupamaa promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamaa.show_1 (@anupama_show_1)

Meanwhile, Anuj drops Anupamaa at college and the two spend romantic time together. Anupamaa gives a love letter to her husband and he tries to flirt with her. Anupamaa threatens to hit him with the hockey. On the other hand, Vanraj takes a tough decision for Pakhi and tells the family that he will send her to Ahmedabad away from Adhik. Anupamaa gets shocked to hear his decision. Pakhi stands strong as she decides to marry Adhik at any cost. What will happen next?