In the current episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi gets married to Adhik against her family's wishes. Vanraj is unable to believe the truth. Anupamaa tries to take Pakhi to her room, but she gets shocked to see her married. Pakhi apologizes in front of Vanraj and seeks forgiveness. Vanraj ignores her and throws all her belongings out of the house. He tells Pakhi to leave the house forever.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi understands her mistake and asks Adhik if they are guilty. Pakhi gets worried about where they will go. On the other hand, Anuj and Anupamaa agree to take Pakhi home.

Watch Anupamaa promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUPAMA (@anupama.full.episodes)

Anupamaa will decide to focus on her studies, but Baa and Vanraj will not allow her. They will create more trouble for Anupamaa. Anuj will take Anu to college and the two will get romantic. Meanwhile, Vanraj gets shattered as he remembered her dear daughter Pakhi. He decided to disown her legally. But, Anupamaa takes a major decision and plans to accept Pakhi and Adhik's marriage. This will leave Vanraj upset.