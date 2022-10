In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj gets to know about his daughter's misdeeds and gets shocked. On the other hand, Baa's health deteriorates and everyone gets panicked. Vanraj locks Pakhi in the room after she says that she will marry Adhik at any cost. Anupamaa, Ankush, Anuj, and Barkha reach the Shah house and Baa regains consciousness. Baa starts crying as she is unable to believe what Pakhi did with them. Baa is unable to speak.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj tries to speak to Vanraj after seeing his terrible condition. Barkha and Ankush promise to send Adhik to the US. Pakhi overhears their conversation and pleads with them not to do it. The family gets shocked to see Pakhi's shamelessness. Vanraj questions Pakhi over her daring and she apologizes to her father.

Watch Anupamaa's promo -

Vanraj decides to not send Pakhi to college and Barkha exposes Adhik's true intentions in front of Anuj. She tells Anuj that Adhik is pretending to love Pakhi as he had planned to snatch their Kapadia empire. Vanraj cries his heart out and tells Anupamaa that only Samar is left to prove them as the worst parents. Vanraj wants to thrash Adhik and wants to punish him. Anupamaa tells him to punish both Pakhi and Adhik. Baa tells everyone to get Pakhi and Adhik married. Anupamaa has been trending on the TV news.

Adhik will come to the Shah house to own up to his responsibilities and tries speaking to Vanraj about his marriage with Pakhi. Anupamaa ask Adhik to leave. Vanraj fumes in anger and his blood boils. He tries to choke Adhik and Samar pulls him back. Anupamaa wakes up and understands that it was a dream. What will happen next?