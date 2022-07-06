Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Vanraj plots to ruin Anupama's relationship in her new home; Pakhi's behaviour shocks everyone

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi humiliates Vanraj in front of the family, after he slaps Adik. Vanraj gets angry on Anupamaa and feels that she has spoiled Pakhi. He plans to ruin Anupama's happiness.