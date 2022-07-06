In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj rushes to attend Kinjal's baby shower, after Rakhi instigates him against Anuj. Vanraj gets possessive about his family and does not want Anuj to replace him. Pakhi and Adik's closeness grabs Vanraj's attention. He slaps Adik and tells Pakhi to stay away from him. Pakhi on the other hand insults Anupamaa and Vanraj for enjoying their lives in old age. Vanraj loses his calm at Pakhi but Anu tries to calm the situation. Vanraj gets angry with Anu's in-laws and reprimands her post everyone laves. Pakhi humiliates Vanraj in front of the family. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Adik manipulates Pakhi against Vanraj-Anupama; Barkha to fix their engagement

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anupama will fight with each other because of Pakhi. Anu will support her daughter Pakhi, while Vanraj will accuse Anupamaa of spoiling her. Vanraj will then be asked to leave the house. Meanwhile, Anuj will threaten Adik, after he reveals that he likes Pakhi. Anuj claims that getting close to Pakhi will not benefit Adik. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anu decides to become a mother; shocks everyone with her decision

On the other hand, Anu tries to make Pakhi understand, but she cries her heart out. Anu will also try to find out Adik's intentions for Pakhi. Barkha will also support Adik. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to be the longest running season, Raj Anadkat quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more

Advertisement

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??Anupama Anuj? (@anupamaa_0.2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??Anupama Anuj? (@anupamaa_0.2)

On the other hand, Vanraj will promise himself that he will live separately from Anupama's maternal house and in-laws. Pakhi overhears his plan and gets nervous knowing his evil intentions. What will happen next?