In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu takes admitted to the college and promises to focus on her career. Baa and Pakhi get shocked as Anupamaa decides to study further. Anuj goes to drop his wife Anupamaa at college and the two spend romantic time together. Barkha on the other hand decides to spill Adhik's truth in front of everyone. She reveals his true face in front of Vanraj and leaves him shocked. Vanraj immediately calls Anupamaa and calls him to meet. Anupamaa refuses to do so and says that she wants to focus on her study.

Watch the Anupamaa promo video -

Kavya and Baa get shocked at hearting Adhik's truth. They take a dig at Anupamaa. Barkha says that Adhik was never interested in marriage with Pakhi. Anupamaa gets introduced to her class and she gets nervous. Anu narrates her story in front of everyone. She says how she got married after her father's death. Anu impresses people with her story.

Pakhi overhears Barkha's words about Adhik. Pakhi decides to elope with Adhik. On the other hand, Vanraj wants Anu to focus on Pakhi. Vanraj gets into villain mode and promises to halt Anu's studies.