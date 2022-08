In the current episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi insults Anu and leaves Anuj angry. He tells Anupama that she will never go to the Shah house. Samar decides to stay with Anupama in the Kapadia house. Anupama calls into the Shah house and invites everyone to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Kinjal and Kavya get ready to come to the Kapadia house. Pakhi gets excited to go to the Kapadia house, but Vanraj stops her. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly-Alpana and more on-screen TV enemies who are friends in real

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal, Kavya, Bapuji and mamaji arrive at the Kapadia house to celebrate the festival. Anupama gets happy seeing them. But as she sees Pakhi she loses her calm as she remembers how her daughter insulted her. Anupama reprimands Pakhi and taunts her to curse them. Anupama allows Pakhi to enter the Kapadia house but does not forgive her.

Watch the promos -

On the other hand, Anupama tells Pakhi that the doors of her house will always be opened for her little daughter but she will never forget what she told her. Meanwhile, Vanraj gets angry as everyone leaves him alone in the Shah house and goes to celebrate the festival with Anupama and Anuj. Vanraj blames Anupama and Anuj for ruining their happiness. After celebrating Rakhi at Kapadia's house, everyone comes back to the Shah house. Vanraj starts taunting them and seeing his behavior everyone gets shocked. Meanwhile, and Barkha will take advantage of Anuj's illness. Anuj knew about Barkha and Ankush's bankruptcy, but Anu does not know their truth. The two will take advantage of the situation and throw Anuj-Anupama out of the Kapadia hose. What will happen next?