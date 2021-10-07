Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa has been the best change in the show. Fans have loved the chemistry between Anupamaa and Anuj. In the recent episodes, we saw Vanraj was furious that how can Anuj accept his proposal after approving that of Anupamaa first. He called it a bribe from Anuj Kapadia so that he can ignore whatever he and Anupamaa are doing. After a point, both Anupamaa and Anuj couldn't take it and they blasted at Vanraj. Even Babuji tried to stop him from creating a drama but Vanraj said that he can do whatever he wants to do with Anupamaa but he won't let Anuj create troubles for his family. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's on-screen 'bahu' Nidhi Shah's bold bikini avatar will leave you stunned

Once they reach home, Kavya tells him that his reaction was not at all needed. She tells him that they should have kept a good relationship with Anuj Kapadia because he would have helped them in many ways. But Vanraj was not one to listen and even Baa supported him. Vanraj said that come what may he will never go to Anuj Kapadia for help. Meanwhile, Anuj is looking for Anupamaa and finds her in a bad state. Anupamaa apologises to him because she felt it was because of her that he had to face such humiliation. Anuj then tells her that she should break free the chains that are stopping her from leading a peaceful life. He tells her that if she continues to stay in the same house, she will never be able to fly high because the people there will always try to stop her.

Anuj also tells Devika about what he told Anupamaa. Devika tells him that Anupamaa will never leave the house as her family is everything for her. Hence, we though of asking fans if they that Anupamaa should listen to Anuj Kapadia's advice and leave Vanraj Shah's house or not.

