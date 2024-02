Anupamaa Spoiler: The Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly starrer show has constantly kept its viewers hooked to their television screens with its intriguing storyline. Currently, the makers are focusing on the complexities of the relationship between Anu, Anuj, and Shruti. In yesterday's episode, Shruti's entire world came crashing down when she found out that Joshi Ben is actually Anu and how AK lied to her in order to meet his ex-wife. In the upcoming episode, Shruti will be seen going through a major emotional turmoil as she is confused about whether she should fight for her love or let Anuj and Anu reunite. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Top 7 TV shows that banked heavily on love triangles to boost TRPs

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans trend Anuj Kapadia with full power; blame Anu for emotionally draining him out

Anupamaa Spoiler: Kinjal saves Anu from a major accident

In the upcoming episode, you will see how Anu (Rupali Ganguly) is running away as she is unable to control her emotions after meeting Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She is about to be hit by a car, but luckily, Kinjal comes and saves her in time. Kinjal takes Anu home where the latter narrates the entire incident about Anuj and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). Kinjal tries to calm her down and make her understand that whatever happened, she is not responsible. Anu finally finds comfort in Kinjal's words. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti refuses to accept Anuj Kapadia's justification; Will Anu leave him all alone by choosing Yashdeep?

Trending Now

Check out this video of actresses who rejected the role of Anupama below:

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti to reunite Anuj and Anu?

On the other hand, Anu saves Shruti, who was also supposed to get hit by a car. There's a huge awkwardness between Anuj and Shruti. Anuj later celebrates Shruti's birthday and reveals his feelings for Anu. Back in the house, Shruti is seen going through a major emotional turmoil. She questions if her relationship with AK is now over. In the upcoming episode, you will see how Shruti asks Anuj if Aadhya will accept Anu as her mother, will he like to go back to his ex-wife? Shruti also reaches Spice N Chutney to meet Anu. Over there, Anu informs Shruti that Anuj is only hers, to which Shruti says that she is not sure if she can still call Anuj her own or not.

It would be interesting to see what Shruti's next step would be. Given the maturity of the character, Shruti might think to reunite Anu and Anuj. But as it's television and drama is the main ingredient of any show, it can also happen that Shruti may act as the biggest roadblock in Anu and Anuj's love story.