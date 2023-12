Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The show was always at the top of the TRP charts but since a few weeks it has lost its position. Yes, the show is no longer the TRP topper. The reason for this dip has been Samar's death track. Since that story was shown, the TRPs went down and now the makers are trying hard to bring in new twists and turns to get back the top position. Recently, we saw a promo of Anupamaa that grabbed all the attention. As per the promo, Anupamaa reaches the USA but she is all alone in the country and even loses her luggage. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Kinjal to die due to Choti Anu; Pari’s life in danger after the accident?

However, she starts working as a waitress and we see Anuj staying in the same country with Choti Anu. He is no longer with Anupamaa. This has disappointed all #MaAn fans again as they do not wish to see the separation. Recently, we saw Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal returning to the show.

Anupamaa, Kinjal, Choti Anu and Pari's car accident

She revealed that she has returned to give the back story that will lead to the leap in the show. We also recently saw that Anupamaa, Kinjal, Choti Anu and Pari meet with an accident. Choti Anu gets jealous because Anupamaa holds Pari and hence, she creates a disturbance leading to the car accident.

This accident will now lead the story towards the big leap in the show. Along with this leap, we will see many new characters entering the show. Recently, it was reported that Aura Bhatnagar will play the role of grown up Choti Anu. Asmi Deo who played Choti Anu has completed her shoot and is no longer in the show now.

Princy Prajapati to enter Anupamaa post leap?

Now, as per reports in TellyChakkar, apart from Aura, Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar Princy Prajapati has also been approached for the show. However, there is no confirmation about what role she will play in Anupamaa. This is a big story in TV news.

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and more.