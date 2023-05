Anupamaa will be Anupamaa, and that is why she is Anupamaa. In the latest episode, we saw Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, visiting hospitals after Vanraj Shah was admitted, and she went to console Baapuji and Baa, who were completely shaken by this incident. Anupamaa's indifferent attitude towards Shahs, Anuj, and Choti Anu is leaving the netizens irked. Vanraj suffered a heart attack, and Anupamaa gets a call from the Shah family, and she reaches out to take care of Baa and Bapuji. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu finally gets a chance to live her life in her own terms; Vanraj still living in a bubble

Anupama gets massively slammed for going hospital after Vanraj suffers heart attack and reminds her how she was treated by the Shahs.

Look who is here ??? I mean seriously just one phone call and she ran even after ZARA BHI FARAK NAHI PADTA monologue? but can't go to meet her " Bebli and Sabse zyada pyar karti hoon Anuj" Humanity service is only opened for her abusers not for the last priority?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/mohvSFlzST — Damayanti(DDS)// Fan account (@DDSMySoul) May 10, 2023

Anupma wants to close Anuj's chapter when he gave her so much happiness, support and respect in 10 months marriage . She called Anuj as 'pathar' . But #Anupamaa ji to mister shah after cheating , oppression, abuse , character shaming : https://t.co/YwZHcSMtSe pic.twitter.com/stoy4ATThU — Shy~ (@Gorgeouszz_) May 9, 2023

ꜱᴜᴇᴄᴇɴᴛꜱ - #Anupamaa's convo with P The ek tarafa pyaar was abt herself. At 1st glance it seems as tho she's saying, rn, she loves Anuj & he doesn't love her back. But I feel, based on the tired way she spoke, it can go further back. Maybe as far back as her birthday

1/13 pic.twitter.com/RIrb2DPsLw — ??ᴹⁱˢˢ.ᵃⁿᵈʳⁱˢᵗ (@Sue_Centric) May 10, 2023

My POV: She constantly threw curveballs in their marriage, n he quietly stood thr taking it all in until one day when she unexpectedly let their daughter go, he couldn’t take it. Even then he felt guilty when the fault was equally hers. Sadly, no realisation on her part #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/11f2TGwVT9 — MA (@Mus1294) May 10, 2023

Netizens are strongly slamming Anupamaa and reminding her that she only has a long bhashan because she cares a damn about anything and everything and will only focus on her life and what happened now, while why didn't she make an effort to meet Anuj and Choti Anu, who showered her with so much love and respect, so you agree too? Why is Anupamaa so caring towards Shahs even after breaking all the ties with the family? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: It's finally the end of MaAn but Anu emerges stronger from the heartbreak