Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj's blood boils at Kavya for THIS reason

On Anupamaa, we will see that Anupamaa gets a warm welcome from her in-laws as she makes a comeback into her marital home. But she has now converted the store room into her room. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is upset at how Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is treating the family members. It seems Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) takes on the household chores of the section of the house where she is staying. Kavya is happy seeing that she is doing the work. It seems she also starts ordering Anupamaa around. Seeing this, Vanraj is furious. But she is now focused on starting a new life for herself. It seems Kavya tells Anupamaa to get some coffee for her.

The makers have plans to bring in a new lead for Anupamaa on the show soon. From now, we will see the journey of her self-discovery and life without Vanraj. It seems like the hunt is on for a new male lead. Viewers do not wish to watch a regular family drama and have told the makers to get a new hero opposite Anupamaa. So far, we saw that she is making a recovery from a tumour. The lady has the support of Samar and Nandini in her endeavours.

Anupamaa is the top show on Indian TV. It is getting some of the highest rating for a show in recent times. What do you feel about a new male lead on the show? Let us know with your comments....