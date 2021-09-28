Anupamaa TV show spoiler Alert of 28 September 2021 Episode 379: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa and more: INTENSE-DRAMA to unfold in your fave shows tonight

A shocking drama awaits y'all in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa. The show which stars , , and has been impressing the audience. The track of Anuj Kapadia has surely kept the audience hooked to the TV show. Fans are going gaga over Anupamaa and Anuj's chemistry. And guess what? We are here with the latest spoiler that will surely raise MaAn fans' excitement for the upcoming episodes. Anuj's heartfelt desire will finally come to the fore. He will address Anupamaa as 'Meri Anupamaa'. Yes, you read that right.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna and Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey getting into a brawl in the pub. For the unversed, Anupamaa and Anuj have come to Mumbai. Anuj surprises her by taking hr to the beach where she turns childlike. When Vanraj learns about Anupamaa's whereabouts from Babuji, he follows them to Mumbai alongside Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma. And now, Vanraj 's insecurities will heighten to another level and he will try to slam Anupamaa. He will be irked yet again on seeing Anupamaa's growing bond with Anuj. He will belittle her by saying, "Maine apna haq chhod diya, to tumne apni sharafat chhod di? (I gave up my right, so you gave up your pride?)"

But this is not the coward and Vanraj-fearing Anupamaa. She gives it back to Vanraj saying, "Aap hote kaun hai mujhse sawal karne wale? Aapka mujhpe koi adhikaar nahi hai. (Who are you to question me? You have no right on me)." After that, we will see Anuj getting into a tussle with Vanraj where he slams him saying, "Teri himmat kaise hui meri Anupamaa ke baare mein bakwaas karne ki. (How dare you insult my Anupamaa!)" Vanraj says that he has different intentions hence he is trying to get close to Anupamaa. This is like the last straw for Anuj and he seems to pack a punch on Vanraj. It would surely be interesting to see. Don't you think?