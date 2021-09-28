Anupamaa SPOILER: SHOCKING! 'Teri himmat kaise hui meri Anupamaa ke baare mein bakwas karne ki,' Anuj slams Vanraj as they get into a brawl

We are here with the latest spoiler that will surely raise MaAn fans' excitement for the upcoming episodes. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj's heartfelt desire will finally come to the fore. He will address Anupamaa as 'Meri Anupamaa'.