Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The show has been in the news ever since it took a leap. The separation of Anuj and Anupamaa has left everyone surprised. Anuj is in America with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. He is engaged to Shruti. Anupamaa is also in America and working at Yashdeep's Spice and Chutney restaurant. Aadhya has been Anupamaa and wants to keep her away from Anuj. She wants Anuj to get married to Shruti as Anupamaa will only spoil their lives. However, Shruti is fond of Anupamaa but was not aware of the past.

She makes Anuj and Anupamaa meet and we see Anuj wanting his Anu back. Aadhya gets upset with Anuj and forces him to marry Shruti. However, now, even Shruti knows the truth about Anupamaa and Anuj and decides to step back. Shruti understands the love Anuj has for Anupamaa.

She feels heartbroken and decides to leave Anuj and Aadhya. Aadhya is upset with the news and unhappy with Anuj's connection with Anupamaa. She will get frustrated and will urge Shruti to be back.

Anupamaa and Aadhya hug each other

However, Shruti will leave. Aadhya will also decide to leave Anuj and live alone as she will feel betrayed by him and Anupamaa. But Aadhya will land in trouble as she leaves the house alone at night. Anuj will be shocked to see Aadhya missing.

He will call Anupamaa who will immediately rush to save her daughter. She will find a goon attacking Aadhya will beat up the man. She will save Aadhya from the goons and Aadhya will hug her tightly.

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.