Anupamaa spoiler alert: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show has taken an interesting turn now. Anu and Anuj's relationship truth has come out in front of Shruti. And all the drama has led to Shruti feeling a little out of place. She decides to leave Anuj, Aadhya. Shruti's move has come as a huge shocker for Aadhya. And now, it seems Aadhya's hatred will grow for Anupamaa.

For the latest TV News and entertainment news updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi opens up on his absence from Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Aadhya to hate Anu even more?

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) trying to stop Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) from leaving. However, he is unable to do so. He feels with what right will he stop Shruti. But Anuj does acknowledge Shruti's contribution in raising Aadhya after Anupamaa left them. Anuj requests Shruti to not leave Aadhya and says they can live under one roof as friends. But Shruti seems determined. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan's post will leave you teary-eyed

Aadhya is even more determined in her ways. She has asked Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to stay away from her and Anuj. She has also told Anupamaa that Anuj has moved on with Shruti. Aadhya doesn't want Anu back in their lives. She wants to complete her family with Anuj and Shruti. And now, she will go to extra lengths to prove herself right. Aadhya can be real stubborn as teenagers are. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Nakuul Mehta pens heartfelt note for Never Kiss Your Best Friend costar; says 'We promised to...'

Trending Now

Anupamaa twists: Aadhya to blame Anu

Aadhya will leave the house to prove her point. She will come across some goons who attack her. Thankfully, Anupamaa comes to save her. Now, in the latest Anupamaa promo, we have seen Aadhya hugging Anupamaa after she beats the goons, black and blue. However, the latest spoilers state that Aadhya will still continue to hate Anupamaa. She will eventually blame the whole thing on Anu. Right now, Aadhya is not in the right state of mind as her anger with Anu is higher than her emotional intelligence. It might happen that Aadhya will take out her anger on Anu for Shruti's exit and blame her.

Watch this video of Rupali Ganguly here:

Fans want to see Aadhya learning about Anupamaa's sacrifices for her and Anu's love for Aadhya. They also want to see MaAn together. They are angry at Anuj too for listening to Aadhya and not reprimanding her for her stubborn behaviour.