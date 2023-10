Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has grabbed all the attention. The emotional death scene in the show made everyone cry. It was emotionally draining to see Anupamaa and Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) last scene. Anupamaa and Vanraj have been broken but have decided to fight against Sonu and Suresh. Suresh is making sure that Anupamaa, Vanraj and his family should be threatened not to give any statements against Sonu. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

He has been trying to harm their families and we also saw how Toshu, Kinjal, Adhik, Pakhi have decided to stay away from the case to save themselves. Anuj stands strong with Anupamaa and Vanraj. In the latest episode, we will see that Suresh uses Vanraj's anger against him. He had instigated Vanraj in the past to hit him and made a video of it.

Malti Devi worries about Anuj's safety

He will share the video with the media and make people believe that Vanraj is mad and is tried to put his innocent son behind the bars. Sonu will get bail after this video goes to the police. Anuj will then decide to find the truth behind the video and help Anupamaa. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) worries about Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship.

Anupamaa reaches the Shah house and finds that Baa tries to stop Dimpy from going to dance classes as she worries that everyone will keep her names for dancing soon after her husband’s death. Anupamaa will support Dimpy and tell Baa that these rules for widows were made by men and she will not let her daughter-in-law follow such rules.

Anupamaa motivates Vanraj

Anupamaa will motivate Dimpy and will ask her to be careful. Later, she will go to motivate Vanraj who is facing depression. She will tell him to fight for himself and for his son. She will ask him to say his famous dialogue ‘Vanraj Shah is back’. Well, a lot of audience waited for this dialogue. Again, this is an interesting story in Entertainment news.

On the other hand, Malti Devi will ask Adhik to share the Kapadia business file with her as she wants to help Anuj in the business. Barkha and Adhik will doubt Malti Devi and think that she wants to take away the Kapadia empire.

After Samar, Vanraj to lose his life?

We will also see that Devika returns to help Anupamaa in her fights against Suresh, Sonu. She will decide to help them get justice for Samar. However, Suresh and Sonu will send someone to the Shah house to shoot Bapuji and Baa. Vanraj will find someone trying to shoot Baa and Bapuji.

He will jump in to save them and someone gets shot. However, it is not clear whether it is Vanraj or someone else who gets shot. After, Sonu’s bail, even Anuj is not safe. Anupamaa might lose someone very important in her life after Samar.