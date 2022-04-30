Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Anu confesses her love for Anuj; Vanraj steals the engagement ring

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj will exchange rings during their engagement ceremony. The Shah family happily welcomes Anuj and his family to their house. Anuj searches for his Anu and goes to get her. He holds her hand and gets her for their engagement ceremony. On the other hand, Baa tries to call her maa as she wants to cancel Anu and Anuj's wedding. Meanwhile, Bapuji who has been ill wants their wedding to take place soon. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Salman Khan lets Shehnaaz Gill pick her fee for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Vikram Singh Chauhan to embrace fatherhood and more Edited

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rakhi comes to Anuj and Anupamaa's engagement ceremony. She starts taunting them and makes fun of their pair. The entire Shah family stands by the couple and gives a befitting reply to Rakhi. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj says he wouldn't have done Anuj Kapadia's role EVER; here's why

During their engagement ceremony, Anuj and Anupamaa will ghave a dance face-off. Anupamaa will try to please Anuj and will dance to 'Akhiyon Se Goli Mare' song. The rest of the family will accompany her and will have a gala time together. On the other hand, Rakhi, Baa, and Vanraj will get jealous of seeing Anupamaa and Anuj happy. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG twist: Anuj-Anu to get engaged; Baa's evil plans to stop their wedding and more

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupmaa?anuj (@anuj.anupma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupmaa?anuj (@anuj.anupma)

Anupamaa will tell Baa, Rakhi, and Vanraj that she got married to an abusive husband. She also taunts baa and calls her a bully. Anupamaa then tells Anuj that she loves him in front of everyone. On the other hand, Vanraj will steal the engagement ring. The entire family searches for the ring and Vanraj smiles seeing them worried.