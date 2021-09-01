5 MAJOR reasons why Anuj Kapadia is entering Anupamaa's life

The new entry in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. Gaurav Khanna is entering the show as Anuj Kapadia. He will be an old admirer of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) on the show. They will meet at a college reunion and we have to see if a new love interest comes into Anupamaa's life. However, the entry of Anuj Kapadia will bring about a lot of twists in Anupamaa's life. Here are 5 major reasons why we think Anuj is entering Anupamaa's life. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa's life to play havoc in Vanraj and Kavya's marriage?

To take revenge from Vanraj

Anuj will meet Anupamaa and know Vanraj's truth. He will then decide to take revenge from Vanraj. He might use his power to show Vanraj his place. Also Read - CONFIRMED Gaurav Khanna to enter Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia; here's all that to you need to know about the new entry

Opening Anupamaa's dance academy

After knowing Anupamaa's situation, Anuj will decide to help her revive her career in dance. He will help Anupamaa in setting up her dance academy again. Anuj will make Anupamaa win and give her a new life. Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to look forward to in tonight's episodes

Win Anupamaa's love

As it is already shown that Anuj used to love Anupamaa but couldn't marry her. Now, with Vanraj not in Anupamaa's life, Anuj will want to win Anupamaa's love. He will try to get back his love and live happily with Anupamaa.

Anupamaa's success

Anuj will help Anupamaa get all that she deserves. Anupamaa will soon become successful and will show Vanraj-Kavya their place. We also might see Vanraj and Kavya working for Anupamaa. Anupamaa will also make her family proud of her success.

Anupamaa's second wedding

Well, with Anuj being so close to Anupamaa, we also might see Anupamaa marrying Anuj. Yes, we will see a grand wedding of Anupamaa and Anuj. Vanraj will surely create problems in this wedding but we definitely might see Anupamaa starting a new life with her best friend, Anuj Kapadia.