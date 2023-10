Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The latest promos of the show have left everyone shell shocked. It is quite emotionally draining for all Anupamaa fans to watch Samar’s death promo and later, Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation promo. In the latest episode, we saw how Anupamaa and the ladies are at home but Anu keeps worrying about Samar. The men get into a fight at the club. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly pens a tearjerker note for her 'Bakuda' Samar aka Sagar Parekh; leaves fans emotional

Anuj fights with Sonu who was misbehaving with a girl. Vanraj tries to stop him but Anuj gets angry. Later, Samar notices Sonu trying to shoot Anuj and runs to save him. Samar (Sagar Parekh) pushes Anuj and gets shot himself. Anupamaa on the other hand imagines Samar is with her. She feeds him the kheer she made and he asks her to take care of his child now.

Anupamaa's upcoming episode

Anupamaa promises him that she will surely look after the baby and they will also support him and Dimpy. Samar says that she only has to look after his wife and his baby now. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Samar thanking Anupamaa for all the efforts she put for him since his childhood and cries. Samar will then tell her sorry and says that he is leaving now. Anupamaa will get worried and ask Samar to wait but he will go away.

Suddenly, the electricity will also go off and Anupamaa will run to find the candle and will find Anuj standing in front of her. Anupamaa will get scared as she finds Anuj and the others crying as they enter the house. Kinjal, Dimpy, Baa and others will also find it shocking.

Samar is no more

Soon, Anuj will announce that Samar will never return back as he is gone forever. Anupamaa and Dimpy will call it cheap joke and ask for Samar. Anupamaa will also tell them that Samar already returned home and was praising and thanking her for all that she did.

However, Vanraj will scream and tell her that Samar is no more. We will also see that Anupamaa gets shattered hearing the news and will see Samar bidding her goodbye. She will run towards him and fall down on the floor. Vanraj will remember the way Samar tried to save Anuj.

He will loose his patience and start blaming Anuj for creating a scene with Sonu and his gang. He will hold Anuj responsible for Samar's death leaving Anupamaa stunned. He will try to turn Anupamaa against Anuj. However, it will be interesting to see if Anupamaa will listen to Vanraj or will be support Anuj.