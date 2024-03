Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is out of jail and ha is thankful to her boss Yashdeep Dhillon(Vaquar Shaikh) who signed her bail and Beeji came to take her home. Anu is extremely grateful to them, while she is aware that her Anuj(Gaurav Khanna) also was there for and he is in a dilemma due to Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar) and Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal). However, Anuj decides to stay back for a day and find the culprit as he wants Anu to come out clean in front of the world. Anuj monitors the CCTV footage and goes in shock to see who was the real culprit and to no one’s surprise, it is Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Not Anu, Anuj or Vanraj, THIS character to find evidence against Toshu to put him in jail?

Aadhya who is taking care of an ailing Shruti in the hospital as she is unable to recover from her parent's loss, finds out that her father Anuj is not coming to India despite her insistence, and she sees the news of Anu being arrested and gets extremely agitated that once again due to Anupamaa, Anuj has neglected her. Also Read - Anupamaa Serial actress Rupali Ganguly feels she 'doesn't exist' in her son's life; here's why

Whr is Anuj???

I guess he is not in India either..

Ye to apni h dukh m h ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/JpqU927Ydj — Suma (@Suma_VM) March 13, 2024

‘Where is #AnujKapadia?’ is the goto buzz creator 4 #DKP.

It happened when Anuj went to Mumbai track 4 CA & didnt return as scheduled.

Anuj created a buzz, with audience waiting 4 AK’s entry post the leap & US track.

Now again using Where is Anuj in this #Anupamaa in jail track. — CherryBlossom (@BlossomLily89) March 13, 2024

Anuj makes a phone call to Anupamaa in the icing episode after watching the CCTV footage and tells her that it is no one but Toshu who robbed the necklace and put it in her purse. Anu is shattered after knowing the truth and cannot digest the fact that her son can stoop so low.