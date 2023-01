Anupmaa show is among the major TV shows currently. It is at the top of the game when it comes to TRP ratings. Not a single show managed to beat Anupamaa on TRP chart over the last few months. All thanks to the interesting storyline and impeccable cast consisting of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. In the current track, we see Anuj Kapadia getting all furious and frustrated with all the drama unfolding in the Shah house. In the recent episode we saw Baapuji going missing and everyone targeting Anuj Kapadia. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and other TV shows with a sparkling ensemble cast [View List]

The story goes further with everyone throwing harsh comments at Anuj. But Baapuji return and set the record straight. He calls Baa a liar and taunts all the housemates. Anuj Kapadia seems to have now reached the saturation point. In the latest videos, we see Anuj Kapadia stating that he is done with all the drama and madness at Shah house and wants to stay away from it. He makes a new year resolution to be selfish in the upcoming year and simply keep distance from the Shahs. He asks Anu to do the same. He says that she shouldn't be handling anything anymore for anyone. Anupamaa is is tears as she sees Anuj in a frustrated state. Baapuji advices the same to Anupamaa.

Watch the new Anupamaa video below:

Further, we hear that Vanraj will have a self-realisation of sorts and rather decide to take charge of his family. He would decide to not go Delhi for the new job and rather stay back to ensure his family is okay. Kavya on the other hand has decide to divorce Vanraj. What will happen next in Anupamaa? Major twists are coming your way, for sure.