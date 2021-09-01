In the endeavour of making the show Star Plus Anupamaa more engaging and entertaining for viewers, the makers have brought in a new interesting twist in the show. After Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) marriage, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) had moved on. But it looks like a new man will enter her life and bring new love too, perhaps. Actor Gaurav Khanna will be entering the show as Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa's long lost college classmate. The two will meet at a college reunion. Interestingly, Vanraj will not be very happy to see Anupamaa get comfortable with another man. Though she is his ex-wife now, he will not be able to stop himself from feeling possessive and protective. Also Read - CONFIRMED Gaurav Khanna to enter Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia; here's all that to you need to know about the new entry

While the other family members will be interested to know more about Anuj Kapadia and meet him as well (just like the audience is eager right now), Vanraj will be uncomfortable at the sight of Anupamaa with Anuj or even the latter's mention. This will further irk Kavya. She will tell Vanraj that it is none of his business to feel 'anything' about Anupamaa's closeness to Anuj. While this new relationship will unfold slowly yet surely, it is sure to create some havoc in Vanraj and Kavya's married life.

The next few weeks on Anupamaa are going to be unmissable as the new entry will bring in new emotions and drama into the show. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more interesting updates and exciting spoilers about your favourite show Anupamaa.