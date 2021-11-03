Weeks after BollywoodLife exclusively revealed to its readers about the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, the truth is finally out. Anuj will head to the Shah house to confront Vanraj Shah and appeal to everyone to stop the misery in Anupamaa’s life. He will tell them to say whatever they want to say to him but not say a word to Anupamaa as she has done nothing wrong. But Vanraj, who has been seething in anger ever since Anuj and Anupamaa spent the night away from home, gets physical with Anuj. He catches hold of his collar and forces him to just stop using the word ‘dost’ for Anu and just confess that he loves her. Also Read - Anupamaa major twist: Anuj Kapadia to get drunk and confess his love for Anu in front of Vanraj?

In the heat of the moment, Anuj loses his calm as well and confesses, "haan haan, I love Anupamaa. 26 saal pehle bhi karta tha, aaj bhi karta hoon." Little does he know that Anupamaa is standing behind and seeing all that is happening and listening to all that is being said. While Anuj's confession leaves everyone shocked, it will be interesting to see how this changes his bond with Anupamaa.

In the past few episodes, we have seen that Anupamaa has caught subtle hints of what Anuj feels about her, but this clear, candid, confession is not something that she would have expected. Especially in front of the Shahs. Especially after she has time and again told Anuj that there is no scope for such a relationship in her life anymore.

Just recently, when Anu and Anupamaa were having a conversation at the temple during their work trip, Anuj had asked Anu if she would consider getting married again. To which she had clearly said that she has through what marriage entails once, and she doesn’t have the courage to go through it again. Anupamaa on Star Plus starring , Sudhanshu Panday, , and more is getting more and more interesting by the day. No wonder, it is maintaining its numero uno position week after week.