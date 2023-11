Anupamaa: The challenges in Anupamaa's(Rupali Ganguly) life seem to have no end. In the coming episode, viewers will witness that Bapuji, aka Hasmukh Shah, will suffer from Alzheimer's disease. The first instance was when he forgot to switch off the gas stove when he reached Shah house to make tea for himself. This instance could have been dreadful but Anu saves the mishaps as she manages to reach Shah house and save Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) life, who is in her third trimester. And now the latest instance is that after the entire family in Kapadia House is done eating with their food and later Ankush Bhai (Rohit Bakshi) asks Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)to pass him the mouth freshener as they have eaten a lot, Anuj gives Badishop (fennel seeds) to Bapuji, to which he says he will eat it after having food. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna TV show to take a leap; check shocking twists

Bapuji forgets that they all just finished eating together. Baa expresses her worries about how he can forget so soon. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupamaa look at each other as they know that there is a big problem going to arrive with which they will have to deal together. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Pakhi to slap Choti Anu; Anuj will throw her out of the Kapadia house?

Trending Now

In the next promo, viewers will witness how Romil (Viraj Kapoor) gets an earful from Anuj and Anupamaa after they see him riding a scooter without any safety. Plus, he is underage. They both warn him to be careful, and Anupamaa reminds Romil that she has just lost her younger son, Samar.

Upcoming twist

Anuj plans to take Anupamaa and Choti Anu on a holiday in the USA. This time Anu will go to America as this desire of hers has never been fulfilled till date. It will be an interesting watch.