Television show Anupamaa has got everyone hooked to the screens. Rupali Ganguly has now become synonymous to Anupamaa and has become a household name. Her character is loved by all. She is the perfect bahu, mother, daughter, everything. But with the way her relationship is shown with Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna, many of her fans are of a belief that Anupamaa is not the perfect wife. The latest track of Anupamaa is that the show has taken a leap of five years. Anupamaa and Anuj are separated and their daughter Chhoti Anu aka Aadhya is a teen. Aadhya hates Anupamaa for whatever she has done. Anu and Anuj are divorced. Anu has moved to America and is working at a restaurant. In a latest promo, we see that Aadhya and Anupamaa come face to face. Also Read - Anupamaa: Check all the new actors roped in for Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna show to boost TRP

For all the interesting TV News and Entertainment News, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Aadhya hates Anu as she feels that her mother neglected her all the time. She does not want to be associated with her and that is why she even changed her name from Chhoti Anu. Now, in America, Chhoti and Anu come face-to-face but Anu is unable to recognise her daughter as she is a grown up. However, Chhoti gets a flashback of the accident that they were in and talks rudely to Anupamaa. She then devices a plan and states that she will not let her father Anuj Kapadia be where Anupamaa is. Fans have a divided reaction on this.

Some of the fans are claiming that the makers of Anupamaa will try to whitewash her character by showcasing Chhoti Anu at fault.

Anuj #anupamaa ke bich kaunsa rishta hai bhai koi mujhe batao...

Anupama toh usko saare rishto se aazad karke chali gayi thi. not only that she tore their photo(n mind u she din feel anything doing that) so kahe ka rishta..Aadya shud run asap from there else history will repeat https://t.co/cxivjLvcVg — ? (@cool_introvrt) December 28, 2023

Basically everything else that Anupamaa did which led to CA and Anuj’s outburst will be forgotten or whitewashed and just the last accident will be used to guilt trip CA n Anuj so that maa can be declared mahaan pro max and then the reunion( which makes zero sense) — Tara (@magicbox31) December 28, 2023

People digested that #anupamaa can leave choti at such tender age but can't digest that same daughter feels uncomfortable seeing her?? — ? (@cool_introvrt) December 28, 2023

It remains to be seen if Chhoti Anu turns out to be successful or not in keeping her parents away from each other. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia is now engaged to Shruti. Rumours suggest that they may get married soon. Will Chhoti force them to? Let's wait and watch.

