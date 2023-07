Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: The TV show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in the leading role has caught everyone's attention. In today's episode, we see that Malti Devi's anger has reached its peak. She has taken it up as a big insult as Anupamaa broke the contract and refused to go to America. She gives a big speech about how she would ruin Anupamaa's life and everyone will see 'Maa ki barbadi'. In a surprising twist, we see Nakuul defending Anupamaa. He says that it is upto the elders to forgive the younger ones. Malti Devi is in no mood to forgive Anupamaa and wants to seek revenge. But how? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa's life is going to change as Malti Devi sets to destroy her

In the serial, we saw that Anupamaa gave a big lecture on motherhood. She said that only a mother understands the pain of another mother and what it is to see a child suffering. While Chhoti Anu is quite happy that Anupamaa has returned, a big havoc is soon to come in Anu's life as Malti Devi is making evil plans to seek her revenge. Malti Devi gets a flashback of Anupamaa saying that being a mother is her weakness and she plans to hit this chord. Malti Devi is going to hit on Anupamaa's motherly emotions but it remains to be seen how. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi vows to destroy Anupamaa's life as well as her relationship with Anuj

Anupamaa upcoming twists

In the new promo of Anupamaa, we see Shahs being utterly upset with Dimpy. She went ahead and gave a statement to a newspaper confirming that Anupamaa broke Malti Devi's contract. Baa taunts her and calls her 'Barbadi'. Vanraj, Toshu, Kinjal and all the others would question Dimpy as to why did she do what she did. To this, Dimpy would say that she did not say anything wrong. Vanraj anticipates that Anupamaa's life is going to through a major crisis and it will affect everyone including the Shahs. Later, we see Anupamaa being in the Gurukul. Malti Devi gives her gungroo and as Anupamaa prepares to dance, Malti Devi asks her to dance on Sheila Ki Jawaani. Anupamaa is shocked and how. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Pakhi to face physical abuse by Adhik; Anupamaa gets into depression after cancelling her USA trip

What will happen next in Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others? Let's wait and see.