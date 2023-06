Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Rajan Shahi's TV show Anupamaa has caught everyone's attention since day one. The show headlined by Rupali Ganguly is at the top of the TRP list. In today's episode of Anupamaa, we shall see that once again there will be talks about family members living their separate lives. Toshu will bring up the topic and say that he does not want his daughter to grow up in a house where Dimpy creates drama every day. Anupamaa will give it back to him and say that he has also pulled annoying stunts in the past. Vanraj who has changed 360 degrees will help Kinjal with her office work whilst she also manages Pari. She will shock him by saying that she wants to talk to him and Baa together. Will Kinjal finally find the courage to share her decision to divorce Toshu with her family? Also Read - Aditi Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more: Vote for TOP TV actresses who made an impact with their impressive acting chops in June

Later, we see Malti Devi getting all upset with the Maya drama that took place. She confides in Nakul and states that she is stressed about whether Anupamaa will be able to handle her Gurukul in America or not. Nakul finds this as an opportunity to swing Malti Devi's decision his way. He will convince her to arrange for competition between him and Anupamaa. As that will happen, he will execute his evil plan and get Anupamaa injured. Malti Devi will get suspicious and call for CCTV footage to find the culprit. There has been enough drama in the Gurukul ever since Anupamaa joined. Will Malti Devi take a u-turn on her decision and cut Anupamaa's wings? Will Anupamaa's dream to go to America will come crashing down? We will have to wait and see.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj bumping into Anupamaa. As Anu will scream due to pain, he will pick her up in his arms and drop her home. What will be Maya's reaction to this? We bet there is a lot of drama coming our way in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.