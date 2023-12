The Television show Anupamaa has been ruling hearts of the audience as well as the TRP charts for a long time now. There are die-hard fans of Anupamaa who religiously follow the show. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly has now become a household name and fans are in love with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. Her transition from a timid housewife to an empowering character, Anupamaa has been a journey. In the latest episodes of Anupamaa, we see that Pakhi and Malti Devi are trying their best to instigate Chhoti Anu against Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia for reasons best known to them. Meanwhile, there's enough drama in Shah house as Dimpy is growing close to Tapish and her character is being questioned by Baa and Vanraj. Dimpy is pregnant and Shah members are only thinking about their heir. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anuj does not want Anu in his life, Malti Devi talks about Choti Anu's marriage and more

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Pakhi cross all limits

Now in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we shall see Pakhi once again trying to make Chhoti Anu feel insecure. After Anuj and Anupamaa's date, former asks latter to take Dimpy to the hospital and he agrees to take Chhoti Anu to school. Using this opportunity, Pakhi tries to instigate Chhoti against her parents saying that the newborn child of Dimpy has already become Anu's priority. She states that Chhoti will not be anymore the centre of Anupamaa's attention and she will send her back to orphanage. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Pakhi poisons Choti Anu's mind, says Anuj, Anu will put her back in orphanage; how will MaAn handle this?

This does not go down well with Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly aka Anu gives a stern warning to Pakhi saying that a mother does not forget about children but if she continues with her antics, she will forget that Pakhi is her daughter.

Netizens angered with Pakhi

Netizens are not quite happy with how Pakhi is behaving these days. Many have already termed her quite 'cruel' and 'evil'. Followers of Anupamaa are saying that Pakhi has crossed all the limits and now she shouldn't be given any chance to redeem herself. In the past, Pakhi have made many mistakes but she has always been forgiven.

Pakhi is evil and cruel, the way she is making Choti feel insecure,unwanted, & using the word ashram is disgusting ??I can never forgive her for her harsh words to my innocent bebli??Choti dear mummy papa love u and they will always b there for u❤❤❤?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/LSJiOnj1ME — jaz (@jaz03659759) December 2, 2023

Pakhi is real wali Chudail ???

Yh Anu ki beti nhi hn ?? #Anupamaa — ? (@vanigup92074752) December 2, 2023

I feel bad to say this but Pakhi does not deserve to become mother, this girl has crossed all limits and has turned into a bitter,arrogant, rude, heartless,selfish woman. I will hate her forever for what she said to Choti today. Disgusting, hateful character??? #Anupamaa — jaz (@jaz03659759) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports about Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia separating and him moving on his life with another woman. Let's wait and see what happens next in the show!