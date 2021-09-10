Anupamaa is getting more and more interesting by the day with new dynamics in the relationships, thanks to Anuj Kapadia’s (Gaurav Khanna) entry into the mix. In today’s episode (September 10) we will see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) make her presentation and pitch her business idea to Anuj Kapadia. It will leave AK and Gopi Kaka impressed, and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) in shock. While Vanya were sure that they will be able to impress Anuj and get him to invest in their business venture and finally get their financial status back, they now have competition from Anupamaa, as Anuj will only invest in one of the two projects pitched to him. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia's conversation with Gopi Kaka about Anupamaa win fans over - Watch

However, they leave from Anuj's office when he asks Anupamaa to stay back. He hands over the halwa dabba to her, which is filled with some sweet treats and his love 'as Gopi Kaka' had put it. Vanraj, who is waiting outside AK's cabin, taunts Anupamaa again about this secret conversation between her and Anuj. He asks her 'aisa kya kehna tha jo hamare saamne nahin keh paaya'?

But surprisingly, Anupamaa will answer him back, without getting flustered. Vanraj is already feeling furious at Anupamaa and Anuj's growing closeness. He didn't like when Anuj addressed her as Anu, while all of them were in his office during the presentation. While Kavya aspires to reach a comfort level with Anuj, so that he can be of help to them in the future as well, Vanraj is uncomfortable with the rapport that Anuj and Anupamaa share, even after so many years and how whatever Anuj says, makes Anupamaa laugh and light up.

On the other hand, Babuji has been motivating Samar to find a way to get his love back. We will see Samar thinking about how to make things right again with Nandini. He notices that even Nandini isn't happy after parting with him. Watch Anupamaa on Star Plus at 10pm Mon-Sat and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all updates on your favourite TV show.