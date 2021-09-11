Anupamaa Spoiler Alert September 11: The Star Plus’ show have become all the more interesting with Anuj Kapadia’s ( ) entry in Anupamaa’s ( ) life. While the lady seems to be all set for a new interesting chapter in her life, Vanraj has been feeling jealous of her growing closeness and comfort with the business tycoon-cum-college friend. In the last episode, we saw Anupamaa impress Anuj with her idea for a restaurant. However, Anuj has been unbiased and is giving both Anupama and Vanraj-Kavya ( ) a fair chance. He let it known that while both the ideas were unique and interesting, he felt Anupamaa’s was emotional while Vanya’s was practical. Later at home, Kavya and Vanraj tell Anupamaa that he idea was ‘bachkana’ (childish) and she should have discussed it with them before pitching it to AK. However, Anupamaa didn’t get flustered and expressed how she believes in her idea. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj taunts Anupamaa about her ‘secret’ conversation with Anuj Kapadia

Now in the upcoming episode (September 11) we will see a beautiful moments between Anupamaa and Anuj, where Anu is lovingly serving dinner to AK at a café. This is just like a practical version of what she had pitched to him. Anuj and Anupamaa are seen happy and laughing and having a good time and this makes Vanraj durious. To add fuel to fire, Rakhi Dave tells Vanraj how Anuj has now taken the place he once had in Anupamaa’s life. Rakhi even left Vanraj jealous and furious with the thought that will this ‘dosti’ just remain as that would it turn out to be more. Also Read - Anupamaa: 5 major twists that you can expect to see in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma’s show

Vanraj has moved on with Kavya, but he having a difficult time adjusting to the fact that Anupama and Anuj are growing closer and their friendship stronger. Now, after witnessing this bond between them, how will Vanraj react? Would he again taunt Anupamaa? Is this a hint that Anuj has liked Anupamaa’s idea over Vanya’s? All this and more will unfold in tonight’s episode of your favourite show. So stay tuned! Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia's conversation with Gopi Kaka about Anupamaa win fans over - Watch

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa features , Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh in key roles.